Bossip Video

That poor psychosomatic thang!

Will Smith is revealing yet another bit of [too much?] information in his memoir Will and it’s sending social media into a tizzy. After already telling the world via his book that he “could’ve gotten away with killing his father” and he “fell in love” with his costar Stockard Channing, Will revealed in a chapter that he once was having loads of sex as a teen to deal with heartbreak but he experienced nausea instead of euphoria.

According to Will, his first girlfriend named Melanie “broke his heart” when he was 16, and to cope he turned to the sheets—a lot. In fact, Will said he went full “ghetto hyena” and had so much coitus that he would become violently ill and sometimes vomit while reaching his peak.

Related Stories Oprah Presses Will Smith About ‘Loving In Freedom’ During Marriage With Jada Pinkett Smith

Method Acting Adulation: Will Smith Dishes In Memoir On ‘Falling In Love’ With His Previous Costar Stockard Channing “Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” he explained in the book according to The Independent. “But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. But as there is no pill for heartbreak I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse. “I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he added. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be “the one” who would love me, who would make this pain go away – but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the woman even further deepened my agony.”

Now Willard…

Naturally, Twitter’s absolutely in shambles over Will Smith-ereens’ nookie nauseau and they’re laughing while simultaneously begging him to stop with the oversharing.

Despite the critics, Will’s book is officially a New York Times bestseller, so somebody’s clearly interested in the sordid details of his life, ALL of them as they’re clearly printed throughout the tome.

Will’s wife Jada recently congratulated him on becoming a bestseller with an ‘oh so enthusiastic tweet.

Congrats Will Smith!

Have you ever been sick from sex like Will Smith? If so, we’d LOVE to hear about it—do tell.