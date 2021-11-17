“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Venus Williams Tellls Will Smith She Got THIS From Sister Serena

Will Smith is taking over the table for an exclusive conversation with Serena and Venus Williams about their critically-acclaimed new film “King Richard” in the new episode of “Red Table Talk” streaming Wednesday, November 17 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Facebook Watch.

In the episode, the tennis icons are joined by their mother and sisters for their very first appearance as a family. It’s a revealing discussion about lessons, losses, wisdom, wins, and behind the scenes stories from their critically acclaimed new film, King Richard. Plus, star-studded surprises from other greats: Simone Biles, Novak Djokovic and more.

Check out an exclusive sneak preview clip below, where Will asks Venus and Serena what they were able to learn from each other. Venus’ answer may or may not surprise you.

Serena has heart! We think it’s pretty apparent from her interviews and appearances that she does possess a certain fearlessness. We love how ‘King Richard’ gives us all a look at how the two tennis champs were when they were younger and to also hear the vision their dad had for them.

We’re so excited for the world to see ‘King Richard’ as well as this new episode of “Red Table Talk,” which premieres today!

Tune in for a Will Smith “Red Table Talk” Takeover streaming Wednesday, November 17 at 12pm PT/3pm ET on Facebook Watch.