Now that we’ve all got enough Thanksgiving leftovers to last a lifetime, there’s no better time to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

Luckily, the in-store Black Friday craze seems to be (mostly) a thing of the past, and you can get good deals online this entire weekend through Cyber Monday.

We all know the men in our lives can be the hardest to shop for, with ads always suggesting they only like BBQ gadgets and beard trimmers. So, whether you’re hunting for deals or just want to find that perfect gift for your special someone, father, grandfather, or son, check out some of our picks down below.

The Steel Shop – Franco Link Engravable Bracelet

With varying sizes and finishes in gold, silver, and gunmetal, a personalized bracelet from The Steel Shop is the perfect way to go. For the man in your life that isn’t super flashy, a simple bracelet will spice up any outfit and a meaningful engraving takes the gift to the next level.

MONOGRAM – No.08

What better gift to give than some premium flower? Try some No.08, the first-ever light from MONOGRAM, the cannabis line introduced by Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter.

This strain hits quick and has a lighter, more serene feel compared to Monogram’s previous strain launches

A particularly pungent strain with strong diesel and earthy notes

Relaxing effects that starts with a head calm then smoothly transitions into a tranquil full-body buzz

Available in the brand’s Loosies, 2g Flower, and 4g Flower product types

Supervsn – Clothes

Getting the perfect gift for your man while supporting a small, Black-owned business in the process is as good as it gets.

Supervsn is one of the hottest streetwear brands in the game with hats, shorts, pants, and tees that will elevate anyone’s wardrobe with staple, casual pieces.

NBA League Pass

There’s nothing worse than sitting down to watch a basketball game and realizing it’s not playing in your area…with NBA League Pass, that guessing game goes out the window.

Whether the man in your life already has a subscription that needs renewing or hasn’t made the purchase yet, an NBA League Pass is the perfect Christmas gift. Plus, it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team.

Nespresso – Vertuo Plus Espresso Machine

If your boyfriend, husband, dad, or grandpa is an avid coffee drinker, you can’t go wrong with a Nespresso machine.

Machines are 25% off on the Nespresso’s website this weekend, giving you the perfect excuse to pull the trigger on what could truly be a life-changing gadget. Whether the man in your life goes into the office or works from home, this will save them time and money for years to come–and they won’t even miss those trips to the coffee shop.

Nike – Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo

If the man in your life loves sneakers, getting them a fresh pair for the new year is a no-brainer.

While the hyped pairs are hard to come by and can’t casually be purchased any day of the week (well, without paying a premium) there are TONS or simple pairs that can help your man fill a gap in his wardrobe. A pair of Blazers can be dressed up or down, going perfectly with some jeans, cargos, or even a suit.

Sephora – Skincare Gift Set

Skincare isn’t just for women–duh–so there’s no better time to get your significant other into game with some more sophisticated products.

For the holidays, Sephora has a number of gift sets from brands like Glow Recipe, Tatcha, and First Aid Beauty to set your man up for success. Whether he’s already a skincare junkie or you just want to stuff his stocking with some goods to get him into it, there’s no better time to try some new products.

Teremana – Tequila

There’s no better time to give the gift of tequila than this holiday season.

It’s been a rough year, and we’re not here to judge anyone’s coping mechanisms. If the man in your life is a seasoned cocktail vet–or even just a casual drinker trying to get more acquainted–a nice bottle of tequila is the perfect token of appreciation. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s brand Teremana might be new, but it’s already replacing a lot of consumers’ longtime favorite tequilas.