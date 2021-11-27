Bossip Video

A resurfaced Tinashe interview has fans upset over just how disrespectful Ebro Darden was to the young singer.

The Hot 97 host responded to some bubbling backlash on Friday, admitting that saying Tinashe has a “ghetto a** name” in a 2013 interview was “a terrible joke.”

After a clip from the interview resurfaced thanks to a fan, Ebro retweeted footage of the offensive moment, writing: “Yea this was a terrible joke, we were using the name skit for people to learn her origins… love Tinashe that’s my homey still.”

In the video, after being asked her last name, a 20-year-old Tinashe tells Darden and his co-host, Peter Rosenberg, that her last name is Kachingwe. She later explained the name is Zimbabwean.

In response to that, Darden said to his co-host, “Now, can we point out how light-skinned she is with a ghetto-a** name, though?”

As Tinashe said nothing, appearing uncomfortable, Rosenberg quickly shut down Ebro’s joke, saying, “It’s not a ghetto name, it’s an African name.”

But Darden was on a mission to get his “terrible joke” off, going on to say, “Yeah, but sometimes these ghetto names are actually African.”

Seemingly wanting to kill the tension, Tinashe replied, “They’re probably derived from the African names and they go off on, like, a ghetto tangent.”

That’s when things got even weirder, with Ebro referencing the color of the singer’s skin yet again.

“Don’t you start,” he said, pointing his finger at her. “Alright, young yellow?”

Tinashe let out an awkward laugh and finished the interview like a professional.

As of now, the “2 On” singer hasn’t replied to the resurfaced interview, but fans certainly aren’t happy with the clip–or the way Ebro reacted to it making its way through Twitter.

“Me tryna find the apology for the ghetto and colorist comments in this tweet,” one user tweeted.

“I apologise for the hurtful comments I made about Tinashe’s names” like what’s hard about that…” asked another.

In response to another fan who called his comments ignorant, Ebro replied, “Yea I was being dumb on purpose… stupid.”

So much for an apology.