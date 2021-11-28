Bossip Video

Will Smith just keeps letting fans in on more of his personal life since putting out his memoir a few weeks back.

The King Richard star stopped by The Graham Norton Show on Friday, November 26, where he admitted to pranking his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, by showing his grandmother one of her sex scenes.

During his interview, Smith recalled the moment where he decided to provide some…excitement…for Jada’s first meeting with his grandmother.

“My grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus,” Will began. “Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene.” He continued, “When [Jada] walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.'”

While the actor didn’t say what movie he showed his grandmother, he could possibly be referring to his wife’s love scene with Allen Payne in the 1994 film, Jason’s Lyric.

Play

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star went on to say that Jada pulled him to the side later that night and asked him why he pulled the stunt, which is when he explained his desire for a funny, memorable moment. Unsurprisingly, Pinkett-Smith still isn’t amused.