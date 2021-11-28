Sheree Whitfield and her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, aren’t on speaking terms–and now, there’s even more trouble in their relationship.
According to reports from TMZ, Gilliams still isn’t speaking to his girlfriend, but he wants to talk to the folks at Bravo about his past appearances Whitfield’s reality show. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s boyfriend had his legal team fire off a cease and desist letter to the TV network, claiming the show has been using his name and likeness without his permission.
Now, according to the legal threat, Tyrone says he never gave the green light for him to become a recurring RHOA storyline back in the day. Even when he wasn’t actually appearing on camera, Gilliams was often discussed by cast members, and he says the network has been profiting off of him without his permission.
Whitfield wanted him to come film a scene with her in a restaurant–which obviously wouldn’t work for Tyrone due to his home confinement. That’s the reason he passed on shooting the scene, through production told Gilliams’ attorneys they would edit the show to make it look like Tyrone stood Sheree up.
Plus, a photo showing Sheree sitting alone at a Philly restaurant started to circulate online, making matters worse. Fans immediately noticed 2 menus on the table, in addition to the camera crew, and assumed Tyrone was there shooting scenes.
Obviously, Tyrone wants all the reality TV shenanigans to end.
