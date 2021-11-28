Bossip Video

Sheree Whitfield and her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, aren’t on speaking terms–and now, there’s even more trouble in their relationship.

According to reports from TMZ, Gilliams still isn’t speaking to his girlfriend, but he wants to talk to the folks at Bravo about his past appearances Whitfield’s reality show. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s boyfriend had his legal team fire off a cease and desist letter to the TV network, claiming the show has been using his name and likeness without his permission.

Now, according to the legal threat, Tyrone says he never gave the green light for him to become a recurring RHOA storyline back in the day. Even when he wasn’t actually appearing on camera, Gilliams was often discussed by cast members, and he says the network has been profiting off of him without his permission.

In the documents, Tyrone is threatening legal action if Bravo doesn’t cease using his name and image immediately. But not only that–he’s going even further, demanding the network scrub every trace of him from Real Housewives of Atlanta footage and social media posts, also putting the brakes on any marketing or advertising involving him. footage and social media posts, also putting the brakes on any marketing or advertising involving him.

