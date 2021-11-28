CANDIACE Sensually Serves Up Slim Thick Chocolate Cakes In New Visuals For “Is It Enough?”

This evening “Real Housewives of Potomac” star CANDIACE has released her latest single/video entitled “Is It Enough?”

In the video, CANDIACE steps up with her most soulful and sensual track to date boosted by organic instrumentals and a bumping bass line. It builds to a peak as she asks, “I got everything right here. Is it enough for you?” In the sizzling visual directed by Mignotae Kebede and Mansa Johnson, she seductively dances in a pool of purple-tinted water before she changes fits into a gorgeous flowing gown.

Play

Despite all the shade that’s been floating around, we really LOVE this video — especially how she incorporated dancers representing an array of body types. The choreo and wardrobe was really cute too. What did you think of the “Is It Enough” video?

“Is It Enough?” comes on the heels of her previous single “Benefits (Pt. II)” [feat. Q Parker]

CANDIACE hosted a DEEP SPACE Listening Event in L.A. last month. Check out a few photos below:

Candiace built widespread hype with her debut album, Deep Space. Right out of the gate, it opened with more than half a million streams in its first week. It also notably became one of the Top 25 R&B albums in the country, reaching #24 on the Billboard Current R&B album chart. In addition to success on the charts, the record earned praise from R&B superstars Anita Baker and Toni Braxton. Candiace can also be seen currently on the 6th season of Real Housewives of Potomac.