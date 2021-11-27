RHOP Sneak Peek: Nicki Minaj Puts Candiace Dillard’s Singing Success On Blast At Season 6 Reunion

Do we spy some serious side-eye?

Nicki Minaj shook the table at the Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion when she took over the hosting duties. Unlike Andy Cohen, Nicki was free to go for the jugular with the ladies and say what the fans are really thinking. E! reports that on the fourth and final installment of the reunion, the Head Barb In Charge put Candiace Dillard in the hot seat about her career in music, which was a major source of drama.

“Scale of one to 10, before that video came out, how successful do you think the song was going to be? With 10 being the most successful and one being a flop,” Nicki asked about the song “Drive Back.”

Candiace laughed at the question and Mia Thornton, who’s been beefing with her throughout the season and during the reunion, didn’t miss a beat to respond, “Negative two.”

“From a place of hater-ation,” Candiace scoffed.

Mia responded, “From a place of honesty, sorry.” She then said that she didn’t really listen to it and ignored the song playing in the background at the music video shoot.

“You didn’t pay it no mind, it was such a wack song?” Nicki asked.

Karen Huger jumped in to defend, saying that she gives the song is a nine. “Look, Candiace can sing. It’s a nine for effort, it’s a nine for talent.”

The Grand Dame’s diplomatic answer was cut short when Nicki clarified that they’re measuring the success of the song and expectations of whether it would go platinum.

The Grammy-winner looked surprised that the song is on the Billboard charts, obviously crunching the numbers in her head. Candiace set the record straight about having over half a million streams, landing her song at “number 24” on the R&B Billboard chart and “number four on iTunes.”

When Candiace followed up saying the song had been out for two months, Nicki seemed to shoot her a subtle but shady side-eye before the sneak peek ends. Check it out for yourself.

What do you think Nicki will say next about Candiace’s music career?

Find out when part 4 of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.