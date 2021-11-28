Bossip Video

Virgil Abloh has passed away at the age of 41.

The Off-White founder died on Sunday, November 28 following a private, years-long battle with cancer. The news was announced in a statement on on social media by LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White. Virgil was named the menswear artistic director for Louis Vuitton in 2018, making him the first African-American designer at the European label since it was founded in 1854.

“LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off-White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh, on Sunday, November 28th, of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years,” the caption read. “We are all shocked after this terrible news,” said Chief Executive Officer of LVMH Bernard Arnault in a statement. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and feat wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

The news was also posted to Virgil’s personal Instagram account, where they went further in depth into the battle he fought against cancer over the past few years.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues,” the post reads. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” it continues. “Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.” The family concluded, “We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life.”

Rest In Peace, Virgil Abloh.