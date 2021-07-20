Bossip Video

Virgil Abloh levels up yet again with LVMH expanding his role in the fashion house and buying a majority stake in his brand, OFF-WHITE.

Virgil Abloh has been shaking up the fashion world from the second he printed his first custom t-shirt. Virgil, who started out under the wing of Kanye West, has proven that design is his thing and no matter the project, he can bring a fresh touch to anything while remaining simple.

When he branched out and turned his first line, Pyrex, into OFF-WHITE, he immediately had streetwear in a chokehold. He would go on to make history, becoming the first black designer for Louis Vuitton when he was hired to oversee menswear. Virgil had broken down doors that many thought would remain closed forever, no matter how much it seemed the world was changing.

Now, according to The Wall Street Journal, Virgil and LVHM are expanding their partnership to make even more history and give Virgil a seat at the table.

PARIS—LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is taking a 60% stake in Off-White, the brand founded by American designer Virgil Abloh, deepening the French conglomerate’s ties to a leading proponent of hip hop and streetwear in luxury fashion. Mr. Abloh, 40 years old, is already the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, LVMH’s core brand and the world’s top-selling luxury fashion label. In addition to taking the stake in Off-White, LVMH said it and Mr. Abloh would collaborate on other products beyond luxury fashion. The partnership comes as the luxury industry embraces prominent Black artists, designers and hip-hop stars, seeking the cultural clout that can draw younger shoppers to their brands. Mr. Abloh is perhaps the most prominent Black executive in luxury fashion.

The partnership is very promising for both sides as we will see Virgil’s take on other LVMH brands and properties. We had a small glimpse into what could be when Virgil designed a bottle for Moët & Chandon, which simply stated “DO NOT DROP” down the side of the bottle. This partnership is the first of its kind and makes Virgil one–of if not the–highest-ranking Black members of fashion.