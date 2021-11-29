Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor is sending a message to her fans following a trip to the hospital, causing her to postpone a stop on her The Last Rose Petal….Farewell Tour.

On Sunday, November 28, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo from the hospital, thanking fans for being “so understanding” of the decision to postpone her show, vowing to be back “better than ever” for the rescheduled performance originally set for Nov. 27 in Mashantucket.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” Teyana explained in her caption. “SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b***h was tryna get on that stage.”

Taylor went on to acknowledge that she’s usually “with the sh**s” and pointed out examples of her having pushed through obstacles for a lot of her performances in the past. Still, she ultimately advised being cautious when it comes to listening to your own body.

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER,” she said, adding that she’s since been given “proper fluids and nutrients” and will continue to recover.

“I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!!” she continued. “Shoutout to my lovelies @arilennox & @sevyn for holdin it downnnnn! As well as Heather Lowery and the entire @femmeitforward team for their extreme understanding & support.” Teyana ended her post with a special thanks to her daughter, writing, “Shout to @babyjunie4 for holding it down for mommy,🌹.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW0KHGyLU1L/

A situation like this has to be heartbreaking for a dedicated performer like Teyana Taylor, but luckily, she has a great support system around her. Celebrities including Marlon Wayans, DC Young Fly, Desiigner, Snoh Aalegra, DreamDoll, Lena Waithe, Winnie Harlow, and more showed their support in her comments section, sending her love and positivity.

Teyana’s next (and final) show is scheduled to take place in Atlanta, GA on November 30.