Yasss Teyana!

Teyana Taylor hits the stage at “The Last Rose Petal” Tour, dancing on Yung Miami and Rubi Rose. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/n2LES45ysC — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) November 9, 2021

Top-tier tantalizer Teyana Taylor is making headlines with her ‘Last Rose Petal… Farewell’ tour that leveled up when she seductively slow twerked on special guests Yung Miami and Rubi Rose during her sold out show in LA.

Fans swooned as Teyana gyrated her supple cakes on the blushing baddies who thoroughly enjoyed the super sexy moment that immediately spread across social media.

it’s teyana taylor giving yung miami and rubi rose a lap dance for me…@TEYANATAYLOR pic.twitter.com/muToAonpTb — cruz ✰ (@cruzinctrl) November 9, 2021

There were also surprise performances from Big Sean, King Combs, hubby Iman and daughter Junie but it was the now legendary lap dance (captured in every angle imaginable) that had everyone buzzing.

Teyana Taylor giving a lap dance to Caresha and Rubi Rose 😩 pic.twitter.com/hTin5MQqiz — Way 2 Sexy (@Splashystackss) November 9, 2021

Teyana’s latest viral moment comes a few months after she was seduced by Normani during the Pop star’s world-stopping “Wild Side” performance on the VMAs.

With limitless potential, we’re excited to see what she does after stepping away from music.

“I can see maybe how my message can come across, but at the same time, I feel like it’s a tiny bit selfish to say, ‘What about your fans? Do it for your fans,'” said Taylor in a video posted on her Instagram. “Baby, I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids. Until I’m free, until I can get [Def Jam] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

