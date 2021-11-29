Bossip Video

Jack Dorsey is officially stepping down as the CEO at Twitter and reportedly setting all his sights on running Square.

Jack Dorsey is perhaps the most down-to-earth billionaire tech bro from Silicon Valley. At all times, his mission is to make the world a better place and mind his business. You never see anyone blasting him online for his actions or claiming he didn’t pay his taxes, and that’s for good reason. Calling Jack solid would be an understatement.

Recently, his company Square bought a stake in Jay-Z’s TIDAL with the goal of merging payments, music, and tech. The possibilities are endless, but in order to do that, he will have to dedicate a lot of time to Square. This is hard because he is currently CEO of Twitter, which is one of the biggest social media platforms and requires its own amount of attention. Today, Dorsey announced he’s found a solution and will step down as Twitter CEO. According to TMZ, Elliott Management, a major Twitter stakeholder, wanted Jack to step down last year–with good reasoning as they were under the belief it was hard for him to effectively run both Twitter and Square at the same time.

Now, with his exit from Twitter being official, look for Square to start disrupting the game quickly while giving consumers more options.