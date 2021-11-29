Bossip Video

UPDATED — 7:05 P.M. 11/29/2021

According to Ari’s manager Justin LaMotte, the singer is “safe” and “appreciates the support.”

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Ari Lennox is trending after she was arrested in Amsterdam. The news was broken by the “Shea Butter Baby” singer herself after she tweeted Monday that she was taken into custody over an alleged racial profiling incident.

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

After initially tweeting her arrival in the Netherlands at 3:16 a.m. ET, only an hour later, Ari tweeted that a member of airport security racially profiled her.

“F**k Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” wrote Ari at 4:16 a.m. ET. “They’re arresting me, I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me,” she added.

ETOnline reports that Robert van Kapel, a spokesman for the border police at Schiphol Airport, told them that the songstress is being “interrogated” for her alleged “aggressive behavior” towards an airline official while allegedly “being drunk in public.”

The spokesman made a similar statement to Reuters but alleged that Ari, real name Courtney Shanade Salter, was “full of emotions” ahead of her arrest.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” spokesman Robert van Kapel said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.” It was unclear on Monday afternoon how long Lennox would remain in custody, Van Kapel said, as police were investigating claims of possible threats made by Lennox during the incident.

A spokesperson for Dutch airline KLM added that an “altercation” took place during a mixup over the singer’s identification.

“There was an altercation,” said the official according to AD.NL. “It was about seeing her identification. The lady did not show the correct document,” they added while alleging that Ari’s management has since apologized on her behalf.

This story is still developing, we’ll keep you posted as more updates become available.