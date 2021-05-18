Foot on necks!

No one is applying more pressure than R&Baddie Ari Lennox who trended after posting a screen-lickable series of photos showcasing her flawless face card and slimmed-trimmed physique with a serving of shea butter-infused yam meats.

The “BUSSIT” singer continues to set the tone for her upcoming album release that’s sure to give us soulful day drunk vibes this summer.

“Wish y’all could hear these records. So [freakin’] beautiful. Organized Noize is the [ish.] Feeling so blessed. God is so so good,” teased Ari on a recent IG story.

She’s also been spotted making magic with other Grammy-winning producers including Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” producer J. White and Missy Elliott.

“@AriLennox played me some heat at the [studio]. Oh yea, she snapping on them joints! Now let’s see what we cook up,” Missy said in a video on Twitter.

With stunning looks and a commanding voice, Dreamville’s First Lady is ready for her moment as the most underrated singer in her class.

“I always wanted to solo at the church and they didn’t ever give it to me. But eventually they did and I froze. But then I killed it,” she revealed in an interview with NPR. “I just feel like that kind of just followed me all throughout my life. I’ve always kind of been slept on a bit.”

Hopefully, we get another collab with Jazmine Sullivan (that’s just as pearl clutch-worthy as “On It”) and more of these interludes on the upcoming project.

What are you expecting from Ari’s upcoming album? Tell us down below and enjoy her screen-lickable series of slayyys on the flip.