Hey there lime green Queen!

The 2021 Fashion Awards brought out some of the boldest celebrity styles we’ve seen on the red carpet since the Met Gala. Bright colors, dramatic prints and glamorous fabrics ruled the night, which included presentations to Edward Enninful, Tommy Hilfiger and a tribute to Virgil Abloh.

The night really belongs to the British but quite a few American celebs were in attendance too, including Kehlani, who looked stunning in an off the shoulder flouncy tiered polka dot gown.

Hailee Steinfeld took a break from promoting “Hawkeye” to floss her phenomenal bawwwdy in a black and silver sequinned catsuit and sky-high patent Loubs…

Billy Porter never fails to make a grand entrance and the Fashion Awards was surely the place. His structured houndstooth frock was made for dancing with a whole crew of backup dancers!

With Tik Tok as the official presenting sponsor for the night, it was only right that Wisdom Kaye kick it on the carpet.

Law Roach gave new meaning to suited and booted in his steel-gray satin tuxedo, complete with a ruffled shirt.

Kris Jenner and her boo Corey Gamble were at the big event to support good friend Tommy Hilfiger. We love how they went with the signature Hilfiger shades of red, white and blue.

One of our favorite celeb power couples Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were seen on the scene. How do you feel about his red leather shoes?

Halima Aden was among the stunning models at the event.

Jourdan Dunn showed out in a ruffly red gown.

Paloma Elsesser exuded her usual cool.

Cindy Bruna looked trés chic

And Precious Lee was giving what needed to be gave okay!

The always sexy Shanina Shaik showed off her flawless form in a body-hugging jeweled gown.

Winnie Harlow looked cute and cozy in her tan two-piece strapless puffer gown.

Kris Jenner snapped a backstage pose with Law Roach.

Edward Enninful definitely had an incredible night, winning the Leader Of Change People award. He’s been doing such amazing work with British Vogue, especially during the pandemic.

He also posted up with Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath and Sabrina Elba.

Sabrina’s hubby Idris did the tribute to Virgil.

We loved the tribute to Tommy Hilfiger too. Especially seeing Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow in classic Tommy looks.

What was your favorite moment from the 2021 British Fashion Awards?