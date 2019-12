Rihanna And Naomi Campbell Win Big At Britain’s Fashion Awards 2019, Hosted By Tracee Ellis Ross

Naomi Campbell First Black Woman To Win Icon Award At Britain’s Fashion Awards

RihRih is truly killing the fashion game… Sis took home the Urban Luxe award at Britain’s Fashion Awards Monday night at Royal Albert Hall. FENTY may be young but clearly the world is READY! Rihanna donned a lovely mint green look for the awards, which were hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and also included very special honors for Naomi Campbell.

Naomi Campbell SLAYED the Fashion Awards red carpet before shedding tears at the podium as she became the first black woman to take home the Icon Award from the prestigious event — which is held by the British Fashion Council.

Naomi told the crowd of well-heeled celebrities and fashion insiders,

‘I learned today that I’m the first woman of color to receive this award.’ That leaves me to say who I consider my style icons: Grace Jones, Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt, Donyale Luna, Bethann Hardison, Naomi Sims, Dorothy Dandridge, Diana Ross, Diahann Carroll, Janet Jackson, and Tina Turner.’ ‘I could go on and on, but I want to thank you for paving the way for me and inspiring a generation.’

So dope that she paid tribute to those who paved the way. We also love that she counted Janet Jackson as one of her icons WITH JANET in the room.

Janet posted from both the Fashion Awards as well as an afterparty on her IG stories and included a couple pictures on her main feed.

We wanted to make sure you also got a good look at Tracee Ellis Ross’ lewk for the night — although as host, she changed clothes a gang of times… Do you likey?

Check out more photos from the evening below: