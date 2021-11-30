If you see Rihanna in the streets, please refer to her by her proper title: The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

The Fenty founder received a high honor from her home country of Barbados on Monday night, being named a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the honor was bestowed upon her in a ceremony marking the country’s split from the United Kingdom to become its own republic.

In footage the ceremony shared by The Guardian, Rihanna walked up to Mottley to accept her new title, donning a stunning orange silk dress from Bottega Veneta, which she paired with strappy heels and a black face mask. The event took place in the singer's hometown, Bridgetown. Play "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty," Prime Minister Mia Mottley said. "May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go." Born in Barbados in 1988, Rihanna's full title is now The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty as a National Hero. This honor has only been given to 11 people, and now, Rih has become the second woman to receive it.