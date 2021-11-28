Bossip Video

Rihanna is flaunting her undeniable Fenty fineness in a revealing way.

The Savage X Fenty creator recently posed in pajamas from her “Tied-Up Tartan” collection that feature a cheeky, cake-revealing cut-out. Rih uploaded the scintillating look to her Instagram stories and of course, her Navy quickly reacted and praised the stunning songstress.

A fan account called Rih the “most sexy woman on earth” and another fan credited Rih for having life-changing cakes.

“Seeing Rihanna’s a** crack just revived my will to live,” wrote @TheKimbino.

Rihanna’s Internet-breaking look comes amid reports that Savage X Fenty stores are on the way.

As previously reported, Christiane Pendarvis, the chief marketing and design officer of Savage X Fenty, said that there will “absolutely” be physical stores of the company opening in the U.S. next year.

“Fit and comfort are so important,” she said, adding that there are “customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

Rih also recently teased lingerie from her collection via a Christmas-themed video she captioned, “All he want for Christmas.”

Savage X Fenty’s holiday collection includes hooded onesies, Rih’s “Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pant”, teddys and satin boxers.

It’s also still size-inclusive, something that’s especially important to Rih.

“I’d be an idiot to want to exclude anyone,” Rih told James Corden who was working as her “assistant” during the Savage X Fenty show back in September. “I don’t care what size you are, what race you are, what religion you come from. I want you to feel like you are represented here.”

Savage X Fenty is now worth $1 billion after seeing a 200% increase in revenue last year and reportedly accounts for $270 million of Rihanna’s $1.7 billion total fortune.

Are you buying Savage X Fenty this holiday season?