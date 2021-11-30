Bossip Video

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount announces they are declining Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the little boy’s funeral costs.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival is almost a month behind us, yet the damage feels like it just happened yesterday. The final death toll for the festival hit a total of 10 people. While the whole situation is a tragedy, the saddest part is the story of 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

Ezra was on his father’s shoulder when the festival experienced a crowd surge, causing his father to fall to the ground. In the aftermath, Blount was taken to the hospital, where he would later lose his fight and become the 10th victim of the festival.

In the aftermath of the festival, Travis Scott has been out of the spotlight while quietly working with Houston police and officials to do what he can to help, even offering mental health resources to all who attended the concert as well as full refunds. Now, the family of Ezra Blount has announced that Travis–via his lawyers–did reach out to pay for funeral costs, but they are declining. The family declined the offer via an email from their lawyer sent the same day.

“The loss of a child is like a faucet of unimaginable pain that has no off handle,” Hilliard wrote. “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

In the letter sent from Scott’s attorneys, they did highlight covering the cost would have no effect on the lawsuit against the rapper, but the family still declined. It is a long road ahead before this situation can be settled on all ends, but the pain of losing a child will last forever.