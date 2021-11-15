9-year-old Ezra Blount has passed away from injuries sustained while attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The aftermath of Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival will forever change how high-energy concerts and “raging” are seen and treated. Lately, if you take a stroll down social media, you’ll see artists more than ever concerned if fans are “ok” in the crowd and even taking a break for everyone to space out a little. Many have always done this in the past, but now, anytime it happens everyone must share on social media.

Last week’s Astroworld tragedy has shaken the concert industry to its core and the death toll that was 8 people has climbed throughout the week. On Wednesday, Bharti Shahani passed away after days on a ventilator after she was carried out of the festival. Shahani was the 9th person to lose their life who attended the festival.

Yesterday, 9-year-old Ezra Blount became the youngest to pass away in the aftermath of the festival. Ezra was reportedly trampled after his father placed him on his shoulders during the chaos,’ but his father eventually passed out with them both being swallowed by the crowd. The family has hired attorney Ben Crump and is suing Travis Scott for $1 million.

Attorney Ben Crump released the following statement:

“The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival. We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma.”

Play

For now, his father, Treston Blount, has set up a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses and also so anyone can donate to them during this tragic time.