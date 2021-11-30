Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Miami are back and they’re bringing BIG drama and BIG money. Peacock’s first-ever original Housewives ‘city’ series, is “putting the sizzle back in America’s hottest city” for its highly anticipated return on Thursday, December 16.

Peacock reports that the show which ran for three seasons on Bravo will take viewers on a “wild ride of red-hot fun and friendship” on season four as the Miami social scene heats up amid loosening pandemic guidelines. The first three episodes will be available the day of the premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays.

Included in the cast is of course Larsa Pippen whose been in recent headlines amid her fallout with the Kardashians and her bustling love life including that [married] Malik Beasley scandal and her previous ties to Future. This season she’ll be “restarting her life” after separating from NBA superstar husband Scottie Pippen and navigating the dating world while embracing her newest business venture, OnlyFans.

In the trailer, rumors swirl that Larsa makes $10,000 a day on her OnlyFans that she’s admittedly “obsessed with” and the ladies are convinced that she’s showing MUCH more than her face on the subscription-based platform.

She also catches major shade about her body and she’s told in the trailer that “she’ll never be Kim Kardashian.”

“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be!” Adriana de Moura tells Larsa at dinner while the other ladies look on in shock.

We not only see shocking shade in the trailer, but we also meet newcomers, Dr. Nicole Martin, an anesthesiologist who wants to make amends with her estranged father—until he shows up seemingly intoxicated to a meeting; Julia Lemigova, the first openly gay housewife in the Real Housewives franchise…

and Guerdy Abraira, a Haiti-born, Paris-raised interior designer and luxury event planner who shares a shocking story about her brother and two of his children perishing in a devastating way.

#RHOM season 4 looks like one to watch, check out the trailer below.

Play

See full descriptions for the Real Housewives of Miami below.

· As Alexia embraces new beginnings with her fiancée Todd and her budding beauty salon business venture, she must come to terms with the secrets and lies of her past marriage. In the midst of wedding planning, Alexia finds herself caught in the middle between Todd and her eldest son Peter who are at odds after an unexpected disagreement. · After building her $40 million mega-mansion on Star Island and finally having the two children she always dreamed of, Lisa, a philanthropist, socialite, health and beauty expert and model, wrestles with whether having it all means true happiness. Additionally, Lisa must reconcile a startling revelation in her marriage to Lenny that may leave their relationship fractured beyond repair. · Born in Haiti, raised as a child in Paris and now resident of Miami, Guerdy Abraira, is an interior designer and luxury event planner, who mingles with Miami’s elite. For 26 years, she has been married to her high school sweetheart and firefighter husband, together raising two boys. As Guerdy plans Alexia’s upcoming nuptials, this self-proclaimed workaholic quickly learns that she has her work cut out for her and may have signed up for more than she expected. · New housewife Dr. Nicole Martin is a successful, self-made board-certified anesthesiologist, award-winning teacher and lecturer in Miami. She raises her two-year-old son Greyson with her partner Anthony. After an extremely distressing and challenging upbringing, Dr. Nicole reevaluates her relationship with her estranged dad, for the sake of her son. · Joining the ladies is Julia Lemigova, a former Russian beauty queen and the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife who is married to pro tennis player Martina Navratilova. Opposite of her city-slick Housewife friends, Julia runs a small farm outside of Miami and can often be found on the farm feeding the chickens or milking goats, amongst the menagerie of animals found on her property. · Adriana is a triple threat as a successful art dealer, musical artist and multilinguist. She is living her best life after divorce and leaving her options open for love. While juggling the Miami dating scene, with her career and family in focus her return to this friend group opens new feuds and friendships. · After owning a successful publicity firm, Marysol is starting a new chapter and recently married the love of her life. She is the comic relief amongst these ladies, however sometimes her opinionated views quickly land her in the hot seat. · Kiki Barth is a mom, fashion model and friend of Guerdy. The mother of two is a Haitian native, born in the small town of Saint Marc and was brought to the United States by her father at the age of 13 to begin a new life. Because of her humble beginnings, Kiki is beyond grateful for the life she now enjoys with her mother, father and children. She maintains a stellar sense of humor with wit that often catches people off guard and has no issue speaking her mind with this new group of friends.

The Real Housewives of Miami season 4 premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock.