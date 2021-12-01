Kehlani is opening up about the use of non-binary pronouns.
The R&B singer talked about the subject in an interview with Byrdie on Tuesday, delving deeper into how it feels to embrace their non-binary identity.
“I don’t mind when people say ‘she’ at all, but something feels really affirming when people say ‘they,'” the 26-year-old told the outlet. “It feels like… you really see me.”
While Kehlani came out as lesbian earlier this year, the singer prefers to focus on the journey rather than focus on the act of “coming out.”
“I wish it was more of a journey discovering how I love and what I need versus putting the emphasis on having to ‘come out’ with my sexual identity,” they explained.
Kehlani went on to explain that along with their former partner Javie Young-White–with whom they share daughter Adeya, 2–the pair are committed to raising their child without an emphasis on gender.
“There’s always emphasis on the gender of those we love versus who that person is,” the singer said. “I just want to worry about if my kid loves a good person. Worry about the heart of the person you’re with. If my daughter doesn’t have to go through a journey to discover she’s straight, then she doesn’t have to go through a journey to discover if she’s gay.”
They continued, “We raised her [to believe] there’s no difference. She sees her mommy with her girlfriend. She’s going to see her father with whoever he’s with. She’s going to see all her gay aunties and uncles and her trans aunties and uncles. Everything is normal. They’re going to have their own world. Don’t make them hateful little s***s. Teach them to love and not judge and it’s really that simple. I don’t know how it gets so overcomplicated.”
You can read Kehlani’s full interview with Byrdie here.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.