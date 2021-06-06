Bossip Video

Kehlani is opening up about her journey to embracing her sexuality, finally realizing she is a lesbian after years of self-discovery.

During the singer’s recent Facebook Watch special, Pride On! Kehlani & Larray’s Excellent Pride Ride, the singer talked about how her ex and the father of her child, Javaughn Young-White, reacted to her coming out as lesbian earlier this year.

“I have a two-year-old daughter…She’s the best. Me and her dad are like really, really close friends, and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other’s ability to be good parents,” she explained. “We just focus on being a team, honestly, and when I was able to tell him, like, I’ve come to newer terms with my sexuality and he’s super super super supportive.”

Kehlani went on to speak on how they both navigate parenting their 2-year-old daughter Adeya Nomi, making sure they normalize relationships other than just “mom and dad.”

“Like usually where people would bring up ‘mom and dad,’ we also say ‘mom and mom’ and ‘dad and dad,’” she continued.

The singer first, officially came out as lesbian earlier this year in a TikTok video on April 22. “I am gay gay gay gay gay,” The Oakland native said in the clip.

This came after she said the following in a friend’s Instagram Live, thinking it wouldn’t catch many people’s attention: ”‘Kehlani what’s new?’ and I’m like, ‘I finally know I’m a lesbian.’ Well, it’s f**king true.”

The 26-year-old joked that her family wasn’t really surprised by her coming out, either, saying she was hoping for a more dramatic reaction.

“When I want to have a heart to heart with my family, and be like, ‘I finally know that I’m gay,’ they’re like, ‘We know, duh… stupid’, I just feel like, ‘No…, I want you [to] fall on the floor and [say], ‘Congratulations, we had no idea! S**t!’” she explained.

In a now-deleted tweet, prior to coming out, Kehlani previously spoke on her hesitation to identify as lesbian, saying, “I felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which ‘label’ of human I was attracted when I really just be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE.”