The Gucci family isn’t too happy with Ridley Scott’s newly released film “House of Gucci” and they’re shedding “extremely insulted” luxury label tears. Meanwhile, the movie’s defiant director is clapping back.

The movie stars Lady Gaga as the infamous Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite who marries the prestigious fashion house by way of Maurizio Gucci, the luxury brand’s former heir, portrayed by Adam Driver. “House of Gucci” follows Patrizia’s murder plot to kill her husband, a crime she ultimately served 29-years in prison for.

In a statement released to Italian news agency ANSA, the Gucci family said that the film’s production, “did not bother to consult their heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — President of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film] — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them,” the statement said according to Variety.

The family slammed the film’s director Ridley Scott for making the characters out to be, well, villains while setting “a tone and an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events that never belonged to them.”

“This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,” they added.

Following Gucci’s disapproval of the film, Scott barked back at the descendants of the storied Italian heritage house stating that he found their comments “alarmingly insulting” and that they should feel “lucky” to have a movie made about their complicated family history.

“I tried to be as respectful as possible by being as factual as possible, and as factual as we can possibly imagine,” the director said during a Q&A screening of the film,” Insider noted. “Time and space sometimes has to jump because of the nature of the length of the film. But the people that were writing from the family to us at the onset were alarmingly insulting,” he continued. “Saying that Al Pacino did not represent physically Aldo Gucci in any shape or form. And yet, frankly, how could they be better represented than by Al Pacino? Excuse me! You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so f****g lucky.”

Prior to the release of “House of Gucci,” Patrizia Gucci, the daughter of Aldo Gucci, accused Scott of trying to steal “the identity of a family to make a profit.” To be fair, Scott has made quite the penny off the film thus far.

“House of Gucci” saw a ton of success at the box office following its debut on Nov. 24. The film raked in $14.2 million over Thanksgiving weekend and another “$21.8 million across five days,” AP News reported.

Seems like Patrizia is looking for Scott to cut the check…not that they really need it, right?

