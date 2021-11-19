Bossip Video

Black Hollywood glam

‘RHOA’ star Marlo Hampton was Gucci’d down to the tights as the host of a luxurious “House Of Gucci” dinner and a movie event at the shiny new iPic theater in downtown Atlanta.

The swanky affair brought out Atlanta’s flyest tastemakers for a night of fancy eats and fellowship at the coolest new theater/restaurant experience in the city.

Special guests included fashion designers Reco Chapple, Octavius Terry, Kenya Freeman, reality star Jennifer Williams, and more.

Peep some selects below:

“House of Gucci” is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

The buzzy Oscar-contender stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Lady Gaga as luxury-loving socialite Patrizia Reggiani who arranged the murder of her ex-husband and fashion house head Maurizio Gucci in one of the most high-profile crimes of the ’90s.

In British Vogue’s December issue, Gaga revealed she stayed in character for much of the film’s production.

“I lived as (Reggiani) for a year and a half,” she recalled. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her. It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde. I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money.”

At one point, the Pop megastar was in so deep that she suffered “psychological difficulties” toward the end of filming.

“I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her,” she recalled. I remember I went out into Italy one day with a hat on to take a walk. I hadn’t taken a walk in about two months and I panicked,” she recalled. “I thought I was on a movie set.”

“House Of Gucci” opens in theaters on November 24th, 2021.