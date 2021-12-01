Bossip Video

Braves player Marcell Ozuna’s May 2021 arrest video released by TMZ shows him grabbing his wife by the throat even as police arrive to the scene.

Earlier this summer, Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested and booked for alleged domestic violence after a dispute with his wife. The dispute reportedly was “over an infidelity” and quickly escalated and led to his wife Genesis Guzman calling the police on Marcell. She told the police he took both of her phones then threatened to kill her in the process of her trying to get them back. Genesis then took his phone and called the police herself.

Ozuna did try to leave the property, but his wife chased him outside before going inside and grabbing a knife to defend herself. Reportedly police arrived shortly after he regained entry. Before now, we had not seen the video of the arrest of police bodycam footage but thanks to TMZ, the footage has now been released.

In the footage, you can clearly see Ozuna’s hand around Genesis’s throat and the police yelling, “Get your hands off her! Get on the ground!” 255 pound Ozuna complied and was eventually arrested at the scene. The ordeal lead to a 20 game ban from the MLB, felony charges which were later reduced to misdemeanor family violence charges. Ozuna agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program to close the case along with 200 hours of community service, an anger management course, and six months of supervision.

