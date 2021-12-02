Bossip Video

Good for Wendy!

Wendy Williams assured supporters she’s feeling “fabulous” health-wise in new footage showing her leaving a Miami wellness center shared by The Shaderoom.

In the clip published yesterday, 57-year-old Wendy was seen wearing a plush, red Versace robe as she leaned on her driver for support while walking swiftly towards a black car. The weather was sunny and Wendy was in good spirits as the person filming hit her with a list of questions, including a question about her show being “canceled” — which she blatantly ignored.

In recent weeks as she took a health hiatus, “The Wendy Williams Show” has been filming with a rotating roster of guests hosts. Wendy’s lengthy pause from filming sparked chatter over whether or not she’ll be returning to work in the future. Rumors even spread that Wendy has been wheelchair confined and battling dementia but her brother swiftly shut down those claims, confirming he hadn’t seen anything like that after checking in on his sis.

The question-asker in the aforementioned clip wished Williams well, saying, “Everyone does hope you feel better,” to which she replied, “Thank you!” She added;

“Wendy is doing fabulous!” said the host as she entered her awaiting SUV. She then promised fans “much more Wendy stuff” before ending the conversation.

Hit play to see it below!

Sicne Wendy said there will be “more Wendy stuff” in the weeks ahead, we guess that means she may be returning to work soon? We shall see!