Bossip Video

Wendy Williams’ brother is offering an update on his sister amid a flurry of reports about an alleged decline in her health.

Thomas “Tommy” Willams Jr. recently refuted claims that the talk show titan is showing early signs of dementia amid rumors circulating on the Internet.

The host’s brother told The Sun, that his sister isn’t having any cognitive issues and her problems are all related to her physical health. In fact, he said that Williams might be traveling with family to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he said. “We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical. I am trying to find out if she’s coming down for Thanksgiving. I mean- she’s normal like that.”

“Wendy’s doing well, hanging in there,” added Tommy on a YouTube Live he streamed late Monday.

Prior to The Sun’s chat with Mr. Williams, reporter Toine The Don told “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show” that Wendy was battling serious health issues and confined to a wheelchair which he said Tommy Williams Jr. told blogger Tasha K.

“It is being reported that the 57-year-old talk show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet,” said The Don. “They say the return to the show isn’t looking good right now…It’s also being reported that Wendy is suffering from the early stages of dementia. This is sad.”

The Don added on his Facebook page that he’s reached out to the host’s brother for an update.

On November 8th, Wendy who’s been missing from her famed purple chair amid a breakthrough case of COVID-19 offered a health update to her fans.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.” […] “Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me.”

Wendy Williams is not expected to return to her show until at least mid-December.

Get well soon, Wendy!