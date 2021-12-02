Bossip Video

Kid Cudi is letting fans in on his final exchange with Virgil Abloh.

The rapper and singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 1 to share his last text exchange with the beloved designer. Cudi posted a screenshot of the messages that were sent last week, which happened as Virgil prepared for his Louis Vuitton menswear show in Miami for Art Basel.

“Miami gon be a feature film n***a!” the Man On The Moon artist wrote. “MAJORRRRRR,” Abloh responded. “Action movie.”

Over the course of the next several days, Cudi texted Abloh about the fashion show that took place on Tuesday, which ended up being held shortly after Abloh died from a private battle with cancer at age 41.

In one of his last messages to the visionary, he fully expressed his gratitude for their friendship.

“Hope u had a great Thanksgiving w/ the fam!” Cudi wrote in the message. “So thankful to have in my life. Love u brother.” “Mad love for you my G,” Virgil replied.

Also on Wednesday, over on Instagram, Kid Cudi reflected on his friend’s far-reaching impact in a tribute post to the creative.

“It’s taken me a few days to make this post,” the rapper wrote. “Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human.” He continued, “I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime. Virgil, I thank u for being a true friend and always makin me feel special when u sent a text, made time for me to hang or sent some shoes w my name on them. I love you endlessly. Til we meet again my friend. I hope u see what you’ve done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend Your brother, Rager.”

R.I.P, Virgil.