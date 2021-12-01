Virgil Abloh was memorialized in Miami Tuesday during a star-studded Louis Vuitton show that went on as scheduled per the late designer and his family’s wishes.

Abloh’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection was debuted during the presentation that took place on an elevated platform built outside the Brutalist Miami Marine Stadium.

Several celebs were in attendance for the show including estranged spouses/Virgil’s close friends Kim and Kanye who sat front row alongside their daughter North.

Also spotted were Quavo, Kid Cudi, and Offset who modeled in the presentation…

Gunna…

and Pharrell Williams.

During the show, Virgil was honored in several ways including via a monumental statue…

and via a hot-air balloon and paper planes that tied into one of Virgil’s ideologies.

His creative collaborator Anders Christian Madsen noted that the designer wanted people to liberate themselves from “the prejudices society puts in our heads growing up.”

“He wanted to imagine he could fly,” said Madsen.

“Paper planes and balloons were symbols of the ideology Virgil referred to as “boyhood”: childhood objects loaded with ideas of possibility, opportunity, and hope. “Limitations,” he once wrote to me, “are manmade.” He literally didn’t believe in impossibility. Before our meetings, he’d ask me to read everything from Kierkegaard to Mann and Berger,” wrote the creative collaborator on Instagram. Virgil wanted people to stop treating each other according to how they look, or where they grew up, or what their job is. He truly and purely approached the world like that. He’d often ask me to open his texts with words like “imagine” or “picture” or “what if.”

The show closed with the late designer’s voice as he read a quote about making the best of the brevity of life.

“There’s no limit … ,” Abloh was heard saying. “Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

“Virgil Was Here” was then illuminated in the sky.

R.I.P. Virgil Abloh.

Watch Louis Vuitton’s runway presentation for Virgil Abloh in full below.