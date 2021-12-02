“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Daonte Prepares To Pull Up To Nicolle’s Wedding In His Velvet Loafers And Tux! [VIDEO]

Nicolle is getting married!

“Life After Lockup” returns with a brand new episode this Friday December 3 and we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, we see Daonte getting fresh to death in preparation of his plan to crash Nicolle’s big day with Tia. He’s got his burgundy velvet tux and loafers ready to stunt on any haters in his path. Do you think Nicolle will have a look and realize what she’s missing out on?

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s a full synopsis of the episode:

Nicolle’s cold feet worries Tia, while Daonte hatches a perilous plan to hijack the wedding day. Puppy wants a wedding fast before she may go back to jail. Marcelino plans a sexy date night. Shawn’s big ask sends Sara’s mom storming out.

Whew, this episode sounds SPICY! If Nicolle has cold feet, that gives Daonte plenty of room to sweep her off of them, riiiight? How do you think this love triangle will end? Will Nicolle choose Tia or Daonte? And more importantly, will y’all be watching to find out?

A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, December 3 at 9PM EST on WeTV