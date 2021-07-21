“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Daunted Daonte Learns Nicolle Was Swimmin’ In Women Behind Bars! [VIDEO]

Have y’all been watching our favorite guilty pleasure reality show, “Love After Lockup?”

The third season of “Love After Lockup” has been a wild one so far, and while we’re still a few days away from a brand new episode of the show, consider us the plug because we’ve got a special exclusive sneak peek look!

On Friday’s episode of “Love After Lockup,” Daonte is in for a big surprise when he takes Nicolle on a double date and she invites an old prison friend named Tia. When Daonte’s friend presses Nicolle about the nature of their relationship, she confesses that she and Tia had sex. Daonte’s friend keeps asking questions and Nicolle ultimately ends us revealing she slept with multiple women in jail! How is Daonte going to react to this?!

WOW… Nicolle was getting it in. We don’t believe in slut-shaming but we’re pretty sure Daonte ain’t ready for her.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Doug risks parole when a family feud breaks out. Nicolle’s shocking confession stuns Daonte. Stan begs for forgiveness but Lisa has demands. Britney is stunned when she’s not the only woman at Ray’s release. Anissa gets a devastating call.

The new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday, July 23 at 9PM ET/ 8PM CT on WeTV.