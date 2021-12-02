Bossip Video

So…who did then, Alec?

Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins. That isn’t a slight or a matter of opinion. We are not accusing him of a crime per see, but Hutchins was alive when Baldwin was bare-handed and dead after he had a loaded gun placed in his hand and pointing it at her. No one else on set was holding a gun when Halyna was shot, just Alec. He did it.

If you think that sounds like a strangely specific way to describe what happened that day on the set of Rust, then you’d be right. However, we feel it necessary to explain it that way because there is some serious gaslighting going on and no one on earth believes a word of it.

Alec Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos to speak publicly for the first time about the now-infamous incident and during the interview he actually fixed his face to say the following via CNN:

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview — his first since the October shooting. When asked why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when that wasn’t in the script, Baldwin said, “I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”

SIR! WHO DID THEN?! As we mentioned before YOU WERE THE ONLY ONE WITH A GUN! Press play below to watch this mess.

We’re not sure if Alec is on any drugs other than whiteness but he must be high as hell if he thinks that we’re buying a single word of that explanation.