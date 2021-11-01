Bossip Video

The shooter speaks…

The ongoing drama surrounding Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins is not going to subside anytime soon. There are still a lot of questions about what did and what didn’t happen in the moments before Baldwin pulled the trigger and ended his friend’s life unexpectedly. Will there be criminal charges? A civil lawsuit? Will those involved face any consequences? Everything is in the air and we likely won’t know much more until the Sante Fe, New Mexico sheriff’s office finishes its investigation.

However, the story did get a kick in the pants when Alec Baldwin and his fake-Spanish wife “Hilaria” (pronounced Hillary in her native land of Boston, MA) were seen on a roadside in Vermont holding some sort of impromptu press conference with paparazzi who had gathered to stalk them.

We legit can’t tell whether this is real or staged but it happened and it marks the first time Baldwin has spoken publicly since he killed Halyna.

Court records confirm that Baldwin was given the gun by the assistant director Dave Halls who told the actor that the firearm was “cold” before putting it in his hand. Anyone who knows basic firearm safety knows that you are to treat every gun as if it is loaded and to immediately check for live rounds upon obtaining possession of a weapon every single time. As a staunch anti-gun advocate, Baldwin was too ignorant to follow these instructions.

Wonder what Halyna’s family thought when they saw Hilaria posting cutesy Halloween videos on Instagram this weekend…