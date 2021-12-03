Texas Trainer (Allegedly) Totin’ A Tummy Full Of Tristan Thompson Is Suing Infant Allergic Athlete

Trifling Trystin’ strikes again with the infant allergic antics!

Tristan Thompson is being sued for child support according to a new report from the DailyMail.

The UK publication obtained court documents filed by a 31-year-old woman named Maralee Nichols asking for child support for her baby boy, whose due date is December 3rd and could likely arrive any day now. According to her filing, the child was conceived in Houston this March while Thompson was in town celebrating his 30th birthday. While we could not find any social media birthday posts on Tristan’s Instagram page.

There was this sweet message Khloe posted along with a photo of herself with Tristan and their daughter True:

ᴛʜᴇ ᴏɴᴇꜱ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ᴀʀᴇ ᴍᴇᴀɴᴛ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇ ᴀʀᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ᴏɴᴇꜱ ᴡʜᴏ ɢᴏ ᴛʜʀᴏᴜɢʜ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪꜱ ᴅᴇꜱɪɢɴᴇᴅ ᴛᴏ ᴛᴇᴀʀ ᴛʜᴇᴍ ᴀᴘᴀʀᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴄᴏᴍᴇ ᴏᴜᴛ ᴇᴠᴇɴ ꜱᴛʀᴏɴɢᴇʀ ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴡᴇʀᴇ ʙᴇꜰᴏʀᴇ. ᴛʜᴀɴᴋ ʏᴏᴜ ꜰᴏʀ ꜱʜᴏᴡɪɴɢ ᴍᴇ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ ʏᴏᴜ ꜱᴀɪᴅ ʏᴏᴜ ᴡᴏᴜʟᴅ. ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰᴀᴛʜᴇʀ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀʀᴇ. ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇꜱᴛ ꜰʀɪᴇɴᴅ ɪ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ɪɴ ʏᴏᴜ. ɪ’ᴍ ᴛʜᴀɴᴋꜰᴜʟ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ᴄᴀɴ ᴅᴏ ᴀʙꜱᴏʟᴜᴛᴇʟʏ ɴᴏᴛʜɪɴɢ ᴡɪᴛʜ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀɴᴅ ɪᴛ ꜰᴇᴇʟꜱ ʟɪᴋᴇ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ. ɪ ʜᴏᴘᴇ ʏᴏᴜ ᴋɴᴏᴡ ᴛᴏᴅᴀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴅᴀʏ ʜᴏᴡ ʟᴏᴠᴇᴅ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀʀᴇ ʙʏ ᴍᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ꜱᴏ ᴍᴀɴʏ. ʜᴀᴘᴘʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ ᴛᴛ! ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍᴇ ᴛᴏ 30! ɪ ᴄᴀɴ’ᴛ ᴡᴀɪᴛ ꜰᴏʀ ᴀʟʟ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴇᴍᴏʀɪᴇꜱ. ᴛʜɪꜱ ɪꜱ ᴡʜᴇɴ ʟɪꜰᴇ ᴊᴜꜱᴛ ꜱᴛᴀʀᴛꜱ ɢᴇᴛᴛɪɴɢ ɢᴏᴏᴅ!

Pretty sure these are not the kind of memories Khloé was talking about.

Thompson is not denying he had sex with Nichols. The filing includes a declaration from the Sacramento Kings baller admitting he had sex with Nichols multiple times at a hotel following a party the two attended together. Thompson describes how Nichols drove them to the event in her Maserati, then afterwards returned to his hotel where she told him she had ‘a special birthday surprise’ for him. Thompson says he knew she was referring to sex.

"When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse," Thompson says in his declaration. "Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities."

"We did not drink at my hotel room and Petitioner was not drunk. After we had sexual intercourse, Petitioner specifically asked me if she could spend the night because it was my 'special birthday' as she called it." "I told her I had to get up early in the morning but she said it would not be an issue for her. After we had sexual intercourse, we went to bed. We were both naked sleeping with one another. Before I left the hotel, we had sexual intercourse again in the morning."

While Thompson claims that night was the only time he had sex with Nichols, her lawyers say the affair began at least five months before his birthday celebrations and that Nichols traveled to California multiple times to see Thompson, including after she got pregnant.

Nichols filed her paternity suit on June 30 in Los Angeles, after relocating there from Texas. She is asking for child support, reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs such as Lamaze classes, a doula, and prenatal vitamins as well as newborn clothing, formula, and diapers.

Thompson is asking that the case be moved to Texas, since Nichols was a resident of Texas at the time of conception. Thompson also accuses Nichols of ‘venue shopping’ and claims he never had sex with Nichols in California and wasn’t even aware she had moved there. He also says he’s never been a California resident and that his residence is in Massachusetts and his only license is a Massachusetts ID. Interestingly enough, Thompson mentions both of his other children and their mothers, noting that he maintains a residence in California because he’s only allowed to see his children there. He also makes a few mentions of ‘being hounded by the paparazzi’ and complains about how he was served with Nichols’ lawsuit claiming her legal team had been ‘lying in wait’ and ‘slipped through the gates’ of his Encino home in front of his children to hand over the documents. While he hasn’t denied he could have fathered Nichols’ son he is asking for a paternity test once the baby is born.

SMH. There is a whole lot of stretching being done to avoid paying the cost of California child support. Do you think Nichols is wrong to file in California? Is Tristan wrong for asking for a change in jurisdiction?

While Khloé hasn’t commented directly about the case, she did post a message to her story about not having energy for negativity.

Yikes… Listen, babies are a blessing, but this sounds really messy.