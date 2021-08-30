Bossip Video

Khloe Kardashian is fed up with social media trolls stirring up gossip and she’s issuing a kaustic klap back.

The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Twitter to go in on keyboard warriors creating what she calls “fake” narratives.

“HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on,” she wrote. “The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe.”

While it’s unclear as to what Khloe was exactly referring to, some fans pointed to the possibility of the “juicy” rumors involving her seemingly on and off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Coincidentally, the former couple was spotted hanging together over the weekend in West Hollywood at a birthday party for LeBron James’ wife Savannah Brinson, TMZ noted.

In photos obtained from the event, the two appear to be standing next to each as they watched singer Giveon serenade Savannah, but a source close to the pair told the outlet that their mutual friends are the only reason they managed to show up under the same roof.

Nothing more, nothing less!

Tristan and Khloe arrived at Brinson’s big birthday bash in separate vehicles and of course, The Good American founder came to the function dressed to impress, rocking a skin-tight black Balenciaga dress that showed off her kopious Kardashian assets.

Well, it looks like Khloe’s fun night out was spoiled by gossipers, and the “Strong Looks Better Naked” author has officially reached her boiling point. Khloe replied to a few fans who sided with the star for standing up for herself against the petty chitter-chatter.

“It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s*** about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING. Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s***,” she replied to one user who commented, “Misery loves company honey!”

One Khloe fan replied, “when you play nice for too long, they start stepping all over you. a little cussing out ain’t never hurt nobody!” to which Khloe responded:

“Facts!!!! Because they give so many other people a different type of grace and understanding. I get critiqued and judged for any fu***ng thing. I guess I got to start snapping a little more.”

Khloe and Tristan have been broken up since June, and some fans still believe they’re secretly seeing one another, although the former pair are adamant that they are only working together to co-parent their three-year-old daughter True currently. Just last week, Khloe slammed a fan for tweeting that she had “no self-worth” for allegedly getting back together with Cleveland Cavaliers forward, Page Six notes.

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” Khloe responded. “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

Yikes!

What do you think about Khloe setting the record straight with social media trolls?