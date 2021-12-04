Bossip Video

“Planet Her” Heiress Doja Cat has dropped a new music video for her hit song “Woman” via Kemosabe/RCA Records and it features a stunning songstress.

Teyana Taylor is featured in the video as the Queen of “Planet Her” with creative direction from Janelle Monáe and H.E.R.’s creative brand, child.

Model Guetcha is featured alongside Teyana who’s being warned about threats to her throne. Enter Doja Cat who’s there to save the day by seducing Teyana with a choreographed dance routine.

For the video, Doja also partnered with Girls Who Code to create DojaCode, an interactive music video experience for “Woman.” Inspiring a new generation of computer scientists, DojaCode invites fans to unlock exclusive content in Doja Cat’s newest video — all by using code. The interactive experience was dreamt up in partnership with Mojo Supermarket and built by Active Theory.

“I am so excited that Girls Who Code has partnered with me to make my “Woman” music video the world’s first codable music video. Fans all over the world will get to input code via a microsite and unlock some really cool special features. It’s going to be awesome.”

“Woman” is featured on Doja’s GRAMMY-nominated album “Planet Her “which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

Doja Cat was just nominated for 8 GRAMMY Awards including the coveted Album of the Year, Record Of The Year and Song of the Year categories amongst others. She also just took home 3 American Music Awards last month for Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album for Planet Her, and Collaboration Of The Year for “Kiss Me More” ft. SZA.

Watch Doja Cat’s “Woman” video below.