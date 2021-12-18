Bossip Video

An Arkansas singer, songwriter, and actress is following in the footsteps of her musical family. Alexis Ray Parker who was born in Pine Bluff, AR, and raised in Conway, AR, took a natural inclination to sing after hearing her own mother’s vocal ability. The songstress who’s been belting out tunes since she was 2, has grown from performing in talent shows to songwriting and releasing her 2020 EP With Love, Alexis Ray Parker.

The chanteuse who hopes to one day work with the likes of Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Andre 3000, and Drake, previously told VocalMedia that music is her undisputed purpose.

“Honestly, I just want to leave a positive impact on people’s lives,” said Alexias. “I feel like music is my calling. It’s how I’m able to connect with people. I just want to be able to touch people through my gift.”

The music lover and creator who boasts placements in the film “2 Minutes of Fame” and is the First Lady of Change the Game Records, LLC likes to incorporate a mix of R&B, soul, heavy bass, and elements of pop in her sound.

With that, she’s released “Waste My Time”, a breakup track about moving on from a nonchalant, lying lover. In the DJ Bruce Bruce-directed video for the song, Alexis packs up her man’s things and moves on quickly while partying with her friends.

“Ain’t gon’ waste my time,” sings Alexis on the hook.

Watch “Waste My Time” by Alexis Ray Parker below.

