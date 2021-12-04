Solar Eclipse Engagement? Erykah Badu Dedicates Loving Instagram Post To 27-Year-Old Alleged Fiancé JaRon Adkison

We see Ms. Badu is booed up…

Erykah Badu, 50, took to Instagram early Saturday morning to show some love with a “Solar Eclipse Dump” of pictures with the current boo caught in her gravitational pull, JaRon Adkison. The last image in the post dated Oct. 28, 2021, shows their hands rocking what appear to be matching green engagement or wedding rings.

“Making room for many many many more memories. Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY & Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Happy to be here on this school called earth with you,” Badu wrote in the caption.

Badu’s boo is a 27-year-old is a music producer, audio engineer, songwriter, and artist based in Dallas. In addition to plenty of pictures cuddled up together on social media, the couple was recently spotted in Martha’s Vineyard for Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

TheDailyMail which obtained pics of the couple, dubbed the musician Badu’s fiancé.

Adkison clearly matches Badu’s eccentric sense of style and fashion.

“Live From Badubotron. Ain’t no bout a dout it,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

The last man the “Window Seat” singer was connected to was Digable Planets rapper Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler. A video she posted cradling her belly prompted pregnancy rumors in November of 2018, but Badu shut down the speculation with an Instagram post.

“Sweet of you guys to congratulate me but I’m not pregnant… just fluffy.”

November 2018 is also the first time Adkison posted a picture with Badu, calling her the “#RealLifeMsFrizzle.”

The real-life Ms. Frizzle is definitely teaching him some things. In a post celebrating her 50th birthday this year, Adkison thanked her for making the world “turn in new, interesting ways” and teaching him how to use Instagram Live.

Congratulations to the happy couple!