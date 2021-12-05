Bossip Video

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!

City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!

It is reported that her man dropped nearly $300K on the McLaren 720S! JT was just as surprised as the rest of the world and could be heard saying “Oh My Gosh, look at the wheels!” in her video posted on Twitter.

JT also took to Twitter and Instagram to express her excitement and appreciation towards her boyfriend.

“I’m so in love! I never thought I would be, I am pinching myself.” The next tweet gushed, “I’m screaming, Uziiii wtf! I was not and did not expect this!”

We’re not exactly sure how long the pair have been a couple but it seems as though the romance began to flourish back in March when Uzi tweeted “JT is the one.” The rapper gave his beloved a diamond-encrusted chain and matching ring in April, per Complex. Jatavia also gushed about Uzi showering her with lavish gifts as she served time in prison for credit card fraud.

“I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” JT admitted. She added, per Complex, “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was f***ing with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

However, the party didn’t end there! Lil Uzi then surprised her with a trip to Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. He rented out the entire place for his boo and all 20 of her closest friends for a whopping $50K!

To top off the night, the “rapper fashion killa”, gifted his love a luxury handbag, a huge bouquet of pink roses, birthday cake, and an extravagant suite where the bed was completely transformed with flowers that spelled out “I love you JT” in three different shades of blue. Talk about the perfect ending to a wonderful birthday!

It’s safe to say that JT thoroughly enjoyed her celebration and we can’t wait to see what Uzi has in store next year for her birthday when she turns the big 3-0!

Are you a fan of this happy couple? Think they have the potential to last? Let us know your thoughts below!