A rumor that rapper JT may secretly be pregnant with boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert’s baby has circulated online.

The chatter started late last night after both members of the City Girls duo appeared for a concert in Baltimore where fans shared photos and videos of the performance. Yung Miami and JT wore custom spandex outfits that showed every curve and in a viral clip, JT’s stomach is seemingly protruding a bit in her body-hugging outfit.

A fan tweeted the clip with a caption saying, “okay JT pregnant,” sparking chaos. Hit play to see it.

In the comments, fans were reeling with reactions to the possiblilty of JT being a mom-to-be. On the other hand, many casted doubt, citing she might be bloated or was caught at a bad angle…but this wasn’t the only “proof” speculator have to back up their theories that JT is hiding a Lil Uzi bump.

On her IG story, the star was seemingly seen searing a band intended for a mother-to-be to combat morning sickness. Now, why would she be wearing this?

So far, JT has not addressed rumors she’s pregnant despite being a trending topic all last night and this morning. Instead, she tweeted about NYC traffic and deleted it. JT and Lil Uzi have been publicly known to be in a relationship since late 2020, with the rappers declaring their love for each other online. Uzi publicly shared that JT’s “the one” and said, “I love JT and y’all will 2.”

J.T. also previously revealed that Uzi gifted her $300,000 on their first date.

“I had a little Chanel bag and he told me to take as much as you can. I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad,” JT told Justin LaBoy. “I don’t want to keep talking because I don’t want it to seem like I’m bragging. I have a good man. I didn’t even know he was a good man. I was f*** with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man.”

What do YOU think about the JT pregnancy rumors?