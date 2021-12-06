Bossip Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya are currently on their first press run since their off-screen relationship was confirmed, giving fans all sorts of cute moments during recent interviews.

During a Friday interview on The Graham Norton Show, the couple appeared together to talk about their upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, the actual content of the movie is under wraps, leaving the stars with little to talk about–but they still gave us some insight into one issue on set.

As it turns out, Zendaya being two inches taller than her leading man proved a bit of an issue for some stunts.

“There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he places me there,” Zendaya said, adding that Holland is supposed to “gently” rest her on the bridge before walking away.

“Because of our height difference… we were attached, so I would land before him,” the actress explained. “My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

That’s when Tom jumped in to finish the story.

“I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool,” he said as his girlfriend laughed along with the audience.

“She would land, and then I would sort of land like this, and then my feet would swing from underneath me, and she would catch me,” he explained.

The cute couple went on to demonstrate their landing, with Zendaya holding up one of Tom’s legs as he wrapped his arm around her shoulder for support. Z added that even though Holland wasn’t always able to nail his superhero landing, he was still a proper gentleman about being caught.

“You were like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you’,” she said. “It’s so nice to be caught for a change,” he responded with a laugh.

Check out the adorable exchange down below: