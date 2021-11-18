Bossip Video

Zendaya and Tom Holland revealed some candid details about their burgeoning romance, and yes…they really are together and in LOVE!

Relationship rumors about the Spider-Man: No Way Homeco-stars began surfacing over the summer when the two were spotted smooching inside a car back in July, but fans have been questioning their relationship since 2017. A source close to the pair told PEOPLE at the time that the two lovebirds began seeing one another while they were filming Spider-Man Homecoming.

“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” the confidante added, but both Zendaya and Holland swiftly denied the claims at the time.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland explained to GQ. The 25-year-old Brit stated that he and Zendaya are still trying to figure out how much they want to let the public in on their romance. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he continued. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Holland, who’s gearing up for a massive global press tour soon, said he knows the media will be asking him all sorts of questions about their relationship, but it’s a conversation that he said he just can’t have without his lady.

“You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together,” he added.

Zendaya, who became the youngest woman to win the best actress award at The Emmys in September 2020, echoed a similar sentiment to the outlet.

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

And that’s on that..PERIOD!

The former Disney channel star initially downplayed the romantic speculation between her and Holland when the lovey hearsay emerged in 2017. In August of that year, the star told Variety that she and Holland’s close relationship was non-romantic.

“He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There are very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old,” she added.

Congrats to the couple!