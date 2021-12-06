“QUEENS” Exclusive: Jill AKA Da Thrill Gets In The Booth To Spit Hot Flames On Wyclef Jean’s New Track “Vanilla Sky”

Naturi got BARS!

ABC’s “Queens” returns with a brand new episode TOMORROW, Tuesday, December 7th and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure! On this episode, Jill comes clean with the ladies after being invited to collaborate on a track with Wyclef Jean. In addition, Valeria suffers a heart-wrenching betrayal and Eric makes a promise to Jadakiss that he may not be able to keep! In our exclusive clip below watch Naturi Naughton step in the booth to deliver bars as Jill aka Da Thrill on a hot new Wyclef Jean production, “Vanilla Sky”.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Go Naturi! Seems like she really enjoys rapping, right? We felt like we were back watching ‘Notorious’ all over again.

The episode, guest stars Wyclef Jean as himself, Felisha Terrell as Tina, RonReaco Lee as Jeff, Sam Ashby as Walter Wescott, Jose Moreno Brooks as Rodrigo Canales, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie/Valentina and Jadakiss as himself.

“Who Shot Ya” was written by Tess Leibowitz and directed by Crystle Roberson.

A new episode of “Queens” airs TUESDAY, DEC. 07 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Will you be watching?!