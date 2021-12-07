Bossip Video

Lamar Odom is dusting off his acting chops, thanks to Clevaland born film producer and actor Ray Jr. The spectacular urban drama directed by Ray Jr. and Mike Berry, enlists Lamar, rapper Stalley, and more talent for the based on ‘actual events’ production of ‘Ray Jr’s Legit Paper,’ and the film is now available for streaming for the first time, ever.

In the film, the East Cleveland legend tells the story of two brothers, Jay and Shawn (Ray Jr & Big Bank Holly), who are deep in the streets and the only way out is to stick together. 42-year-old Lamar Odom portrays a character in the trailer that seemingly offers some sound advice amidst a dramatic sitation.

Whew! The guns were going crazy, right??! Alongside, “Legit Paper” the movie, Ray Jr. also released a “Legit Paper” book and “Goat Packs” album in support of the film all in the same day. Previously, Ray Jr released the comedy “Rent Due,” starring comedian B. Simone, with a red carpet priemere in Atlanta.

Will YOU be watching?

You can stream “Ray Jr’s Legit Paper” HERE, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and On Demand starting today.