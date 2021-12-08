Bossip Video

It’s an EVIL world we live in…

The threat of violence in the form of a mass shooting has been thwarted by police according to an ABCNews report. 74-year-old Robert Fehring was arrested Monday after he sent over 60 letters threatening violence against the LGBTQ+ community including businesses and events. Federal prosecutors say that Fehring was in possession of enough “fire power” to “make the 2016 Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting look like a cakewalk.”

A search of Fehring’s Bayport home revealed that he had multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammo, photos of a 2021 Pride March, and a dead bird stuffed in an envelope that was addressed to an LGBTQ+ lawyer. At this time he is placed under home confinement after being released on $100,000 bail.

“As alleged, the defendant’s hate-filled invective and threats of violence directed at members of the LGBTQ community have no place in our society and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said.

The article states that this has been Fehring’s M.O. since 2013 as investigators uncovered even more violence-threatening letters to LGBTQ+ individuals. Peep what he wrote to the organizer of a East Meadow, New York event: