Bossip Video

Another episode of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook Watch show is on the way and it features a social media superstar dishing on his anxiety.

On Monday’s episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji”, Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade will continue shining a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today, this time with a conversation about suppressing sexuality for faith.

Malik Pridgeon tells the ladies that religion played a huge role in his upbringing and he always believed that he was meant to grow up and be a pastor. After noting that he’s been called “Preacher” by his peers since he was 5-years-old, Malik shared that things were tough for him because his sexual identity caused tension between his religious beliefs and true identity.

“On a weekly basis, church for me looked like going at least twice a week,” said Malik. “My upbringing was very religious. I felt called, I felt a close connection.”

According to Malik despite his “close connection” to the church, he was taught that “homosexuality is a sin” and his mother questioned how he could be a man of God and be gay.

“I knew that I had to suppress my identity because when you’re outside of God’s will, there’s not a whole lot of protection,” said Malik.

Take an exclusive look below.

The “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” episode aptly titled “Black, Gay and Religious: Suppressing Sexuality for Faith?” debuts this Monday (12/13) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Check out an official episode description.

Church is known for being a safe haven for many people but being gay in the Black church can be extremely difficult. Two young men share their mental health struggles with embracing their faith and sexuality. Clinical Psychologist Shelly Collins unpacks some of the ways that religion and sexuality can clash, the impact that it can have on mental health and how to move forward.

Peace of Mind with Taraji, debuts new episodes every Monday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook page: facebook.com/tarajiphenson