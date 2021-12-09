Bossip Video

Former NBA baller Lamar Odom sent his ex-fiancee, fitness trainer Sabrina Parr, a copious amount of shade this week while noting it’s been a year since they called their engagement and relationship quits, permanently.

The exes agree on one thing — they parted ways with no desire to rekindle the romance in the past twelve months. Sabrina was the first to speak on the breakup, one year after it happened and interestly just an hour later, Lamar sent out his own version of how the breakup went down, seemingly slamming Sabrina indirectly. Sabrina wrote in her post:

"A year ago today, I officially walked away from my ex-fiance. I did not tell a soul (not even him); I just left! I knew the more I continued to talk about my unhappiness, the more I would stay comfortable being in it.

We were less than a year away from getting married. I was scared, hurt, and unsure of the outcome, but I knew if I stayed, I would never be free."

Lamar, just one hour after Sabrina’s post went up, shared his own message about their breakup, except he claims that he was the one to walk away from Sabrina and never look back.

A year ago yesterday I left my ex fiance’ at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice. When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid. I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us. We were toxic. Independently and collectively. Leaving broke my heart but saved my soul. The relationship was abusive. Many times I wanted to go back because-the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse. The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard. Late nights and early mornings alone wears on a brother. I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely. . One day, my soul opened up, light bulb went off and I wanted and needed to change for ME! My team had worked hard to get me a fresh start. I had to honor that 🙏🏽

Lamar did share some positive news in his message, however. He says he’s been drug free for the past year and appeared to feel like he was standing up for himself, allegeging Sabrina was trying to ‘haunt’ him.