Previously we reported that 41-year-old actress Tiffany Haddish and her rapper sweetie Common, 49, decided to press the breaks on their Hollyweird relationship, and now for the first time ever, Common is speaking on the split.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Common not only confirmed he and Tiffany aren’t an item any longer but he offered up a reason behind it too. The rapper tells Hollywood Unlocked that he wasn’t able to “feed” the relationship due to the dedication they each have to their busy careers.

“I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it didn’t allow for us to spend as much time or put enough energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed, I just think that like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

Common did emphasize that love and partnership were also priorities but they were not as high on their lists.

We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.

The news of the split comes about two years after the pair initially met while working, ironically. Haddish and Common met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends. They reportedly were together for a year.

